Just like my character Sarangdhar Pandey in Story 9 Months Ki, I was mesmerized by the city of Mumbai: Aashay Mishra

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering Story 9 Months Ki is a progressive show a young and successful businesswoman Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) and her choice to become a single through IVF. Her journey undergoes a transition when she meets Sarangdhar Pandey (Aashay Mishra), who hails from Mathura.

Sarangdhar, who is an aspiring writer, comes to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams. Sarangdhar is creative by nature and is an eternal optimist. He goes against his family who expect him to continue with their business, and instead chooses to pursue his ambition and make his career in the maximum city. Not many know that actor Aashay Mishra, who hails from Chhattisgarh, also came to Mumbai to pursue his acting dream.

On sharing similarity with Sarangdhar, Aashay says, “The biggest common factor between Sarangdhar and I is the fact that we both left our hometown and came to Mumbai full of aspirations, in the hope to make it big in our respective professions. It has been seven years since I have been living in this amazing city, but the charm of the city never fades. This city makes everyone a better person and offers ample opportunities to everyone who is looking to do something out of their comfort zone. Just like my character Sarangdhar, I was mesmerized by the city of Mumbai when I came here looking for work.”

