Just like my on-screen character, I am a huge Gulzar Sahab fan: Aashay Mishra

MUMBAI: Aashay Mishra, who is known for his free-spirited nature and fresh talent, is essaying the lead role of Sarangdhar Pandey opposite Alia Shroff (Sukirti Kandpal) in Story 9 Months Ki. The show that explores the concept of IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) is a story about two opposite characters who belong to different worlds, and how their lives change forever when their journeys collide.

In the show, Sarangdhar is an aspiring writer from Mathura, who comes to Mumbai to start his career at the age of 30 against his father's will. Sarangdhar wishes to become a writer and make a name for himself in the city of Mumbai. He is the man who is moved by emotions and not materialism; he is a man of words and effortlessly charms people with his wit, quirks and impromptu poems and shayari. Sarangdhar is inspired by Gulzaar Sahab and his works.

Speaking about Sarangdhar's dedication, Aashay shares, "Saangdhar has a progressive mind and is expressive by nature. He is a people person and can impress anyone with his creativity and affable nature. His writing is his best form of expression. He looks up to Gulzar Sahab and considers him his role model."

The actor further adds, "Just like my on-screen character, I am a huge fan of Gulzar Sahab. He is a living legend. His writing is magical, unique and awe-inspiring. His contribution to the literary world as well as music (lyric writing) and movies have been magnanimous. He has a distinct style of writing and he knows how to say the simplest of things in such a beautiful and thoughtful manner. He is also writer who has constantly reinvented himself. And I am inspired by his work and journey."

Watch Aashay Mishra as Sarangdhar Pandey in Story 9 Months Ki, every Mon-Thu at 10 30pm only on Sony Entertainment Television