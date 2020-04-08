Jwala Gutta helps her mommy during lockdown; watch video

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, people are locked-up in their homes. Celebrities who usually remain busy because of their hectic schedule are utilizing this time to bond with their family and indulge in various activities and Jwala Gutta is no different.

The stylish badminton player has 355k followers on Instagram. Jwala makes sure to update her fans about her whereabouts. She regularly posts something from her professional as well as personal life to treat her fans.

Her recent video gives us a glimpse of her quarantine routine and her fans had different opinions to share on the same.

Well, the video showcases the sports star helping her mother in household work. Clad in a printed outfit, she can be seen cleaning utensils. She also wore gloves to do the activity. “Meanwhile.....

Doing something productive #helpingmommy #lockdown2020,” she captioned her video.

As soon as she shared the post, fans started sharing their thoughts. We came across comments like ‘We glad to see our champion can do this too’, ‘Time sab kuch sikha deta’, ‘nice help to mom. keep rocking like badminton’.

Jwala’s gloves also caught some social media users’ attention and they made comments like ‘Doctors & medical staff need the gloves more than anyone else’, ‘The gloves are for the nails from chipping... I’m doing the same babes’, ‘so u wear gloves while dish washing... Mmmm’.

Take a look at Jwala’s post.

What do you think about Jwala’s video? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.