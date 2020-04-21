Jwala Gutta misses her beau Vishnu Vishal during lockdown; shares adorable pictures; check

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus, citizens have been asked to maintain social distancing. As we are in lockdown, it seems Jwala Gutta is missing her beau Vishnu Vishal!

Well, recently, the ace shuttler took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures with Vishnu Vishal, who is an actor.

The pictures were clicked at different occasions and the two are looking adorable in them.

Sharing the pictures, Jwala wrote, ‘Lockdown saga continues’. She further mentioned that she was missing her man. She also wrote this too shall pass and urged everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Her caption read, “Lockdown saga continues

#missingmyman #thistooshallpass #stayhomestaysafe.”

Their fans loved the pictures and complimented the two. One social media user commented, ‘You both look awesome together. God bless one of my favourite sportstars’ while another wrote, ‘Both of u looks amazing together’.

For the uninitiated, there were rumours about the two being in a relationship after they shared pictures of themselves on social media. However, in an earlier interview to Times of India, Vishnu had said, "We've known each other for a year or so now. We've made lots of common friends. So, we often spend time together with friends. We like each other as individuals and anything beyond that, at this point of time, is too early for comment. Yes, there's a liking for each other, but for both of us, it's (relationship) just taking a back seat because we have lots of work professionally." They later made their relationship public by sharing their intimate pictures on social media.

