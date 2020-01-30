Jwala Gutta shares a witty post as she dons a pink saree; REVEALS something about her ‘face’

MUMBAI: Jwala Gutta knows how to ace her looks with elan!

The pretty lady, who is an Indian professional badminton player, is a fashionable sports personality. Upon browsing through her Instagram handle, you will get to see her different looks. She is quite an active social media user and often shares glimpses of her professional as well as personal life.

The sports star has yet again shared a stylish look of hers. In the picture, she can be seen donning a gorgeous pink saree. She kept her hair open and sported beautiful earrings. She opted for the apt makeup.

In addition to her gorgeous saree, her goofy expression and caption are the highlights of this post. Well, Jwala wittily wrote beside her picture, “My face when people think they know me...but in reality THEY DON’T.”

Check out her post right here and share your thoughts on her fashion game and the caption: