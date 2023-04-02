Jyoti Gauba shares a Glimpse from the Upcoming Mehendi track on Imlie, check out

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows. Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie once again saved Atharva from Chini’s plans.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 19:15
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another BTS story from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini. The current track follows Atharva and Imlie’s burgeoning friendship and Chini’s efforts to ruin the same.

Also read: The Cast of Imlie learns Ballroom Dancing; what’s cooking?

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Now, we have another bts info close to Imlie.

We see that the functions for Chini and Abhishek’s wedding have begun and soon the Mehendi track will be shown.

Hinting at the same, Jyoti Gauba or Anu aunty has shared a glimpse from the set of the show!

Check out!

If our guesses are correct, this glimpse is from Chini’s mehendi function and we are eager to witness the upcoming twists in the show!

What are your guesses on the upcoming track?

What do you think of the bond that the cast of Imlie shares?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, we see that Imlie knows that Chini is fooling them all and has also trapped Abhishek and wants to reveal the truth to him too. Rudra and Devika are very happy that Atharva and Imlie spending time with each other.

Atharva is now severely confused with Chini’s words of Love for him and Abhishek later teases him about being lost in the thoughts of Imlie. Chini has promised that she wants to perform her wedding rituals with Atharva and not Abhishek.

It will be interesting to see who Atharva chooses, Imlie or Chini?

Also read: Imlie fame Seerat Kapoor thinks all TV stars are VAMPIRES; here’s why

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

