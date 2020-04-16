Jyoti Sharma's latest TikTok video has a Shehnaaz Gill connection

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fan following. From her connection with Sidharth Shukla in BB13 to her classic English, Shehnaaz made many fall in love with her. Her fans are going crazy making TikTok videos over her moments in the house. One such video is that of Aisi Deewangi actress Jyoti Sharma. She recently uploaded a video on Instagram while mouthing Shehnaaz's statement from Bigg Boss 13.

We see Jyoti dressed in a Punjabi suit and mimicking Shehnaaz Gill. It's from the time when Shehnaaz got all agitated when housemates started with her character assassination. She was mighty pissed with all as she was being called 'characterless' and had coined a new term 'charactermore'. Coming back to Jyoti, she has nailed it in the video, and even Shehnaaz's fans are appreciating her video.

Have a look.

