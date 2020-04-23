Kaahin Kissii Roz completes 19 years; Mouli Ganguly thanks Ekta Kapoor for creating wonders on a dead slot at 11pm

MUMBAI: Ekta is no doubt a trailblazer and her path to success has been something worth celebrating, every time. Ekta tops the list for visionaries who bring change in the society through their own mediums. The content Czarina is popular and highly celebrated across all three platforms namely, television, OTT, and cinema for the pathbreaking content she brings.

There was a time when Ekta ruled the television with her array of K-series which not only had a great run but also watched by every household.

One of her shows is Kaahin Kissii Roz which created impact in spite of being on 11pm slot. Today, the show has completed 19 years.

The lead actress Mouli Ganguly congratulated Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity on her Instagram profile. She wrote, “Thank you @ektarkapoor for trusting a newcomer like me.. This show changed my life..... Your unshakable faith in shifting the show from 8.30pm to 11pm really worked wonders and i still remember you telling us "hurray guys we have created a new slot" as 11 pm was considered a dead slot.”