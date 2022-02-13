Kaamnaa' actor Abhishek Rawat: Father an anchor upon which his children stand

MUMBAI: TV actor Abhishek Rawat, who is seen playing a doting father in the show 'Kaamnaa', shares his experience on how blessed he feels to be a father on and off screen.

Talking about the role a father plays in his children's life, actor Abhishek said, "Manav is a doting father when it's comes to Yatharth. I can relate to the character pretty much because it comes naturally to me as I too have a lovey daughter in a real life who is more like a friend to me now. I believe a father plays an important role in a family and children's life as much as a mother. He is an anchor upon which his children stand."

He added: "Talking about my character Manav, he loves to spend time with his family because they are his happy place and his world starts and ends there. With Akanksha leaving, Manav is heartbroken but he keeps his emotions aside for the sake of Yathu as he doesn't want him to be affected by this."

"Therefore, he steps into a mother's shoes to take care of his son as he wants him to be happy and that's something that any parent would do. And, this leads to a beginning of a beautiful and strong relationship between the two and their journey of becoming each other's support is something that will melt your heart."

The actor is glad that through the show the bond of a father and son will be showcased.

"It's a certain vulnerability that a father holds towards their kids which they doesn't shows often. I find this as a blessing to play such a loving father on and off screen in my life which bring out that joy in me which is incomparable."

'Kaamnaa: Jaha Hoga Usuloon Ka Aamna Saamna' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE : IANS



