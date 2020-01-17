Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, 16 January 2020, Written Update: Rohit apologizes to Suman

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television serials. It features Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The gripping narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how Veena watches Rohan and Pari’s video. She gets angry and leaves. Rohit asks where are you going. She says what problem Sonakshi’s family has…. Some time back, Rohit asks Sonakshi about one crore. He says your mom thinks that we asked you dowry. She says Sumit took a new house, he needed financial help. He asks couldn’t you tell that to your mom or me, your mom came here and insulted Veena, is that fair. She says sorry, you know her. He says I know and respect her, Veena is most imp to me, Suman could have spoken well. He goes.

Ajit cries and thinks of Naren’s words. He says you cheated my mum, you call me irresponsible, I hate my dad. He gets drunk. The taxi driver asks for fare. He drops Ajit on the road and takes his watch. Ajit falls down. A car stops. Its morning, Rohit wakes up. Sonakshi gets ready. She tries to talk. He gets a back sprain. She asks him to remove his tshirt. He says I m fine. She asks how long will we fight, you slept here and see… She applies the ointment and makes him wear the tee back. He thanks her.

She says I am sorry, I should have told truth to Suman, there is Tanya’s exhibition today, I told Suman not to come. He hugs her and says I don’t want to face the situation where I have to choose between you or Veena. She says sorry. Veena comes and says Ajit didn’t come home, do you know where is he. He asks her not to worry, Ajit is 23 now, he isn’t a kid. Sonakshi says sorry for Suman’s misbehavior. Veena says no need to say sorry, Suman can never come between our relation. Sonakshi says you are very sweet, I love you two crores. Veena says I love you 5 crores. Rohit hugs them and says I love you ten crores. Ajit wakes up and sees Suman. She gives him lemonade. She asks him to take medicines. She says I had to get you here as you were drunk. He says sorry for the trouble. He looks for his watch. She gives his phone. She asks are you ready to face your dad. He asks how do you know. She says I know anyone would worry knowing dad’s bitter truth, you were too drunk and told everyone, Pooja is Naren’s illegitimate daughter. Ajit says I heard Sonakshi and Rohit’s talk, please this matter can’t go out.

She says relax, Sonakshi’s image is also related to Sippys, I won’t say, how can Naren do this, he created a big issue for Sonakshi’s rain dance, he had an affair, he has no answer, Sonakshi is mad to leave her career. Ajit says I hate that man, but please I beg you, I can’t see my mom getting hurt. She says its not Veena’s mistake, get normal and go home. He says thanks, don’t tell anyone. He leaves. Rohit calls Suman and apologizes. He says its Tanya’s jewellery exhibition today, you have to come and bless. She says I will see. Sonakshi thanks him. He says she is my mumma, I can do this. He gets a sprain. She asks shall I get medicine. He says no, I like to get your attention. She says Ajit called, he would be coming, he is in tension, I will talk to him. He asks where was he, thanks for always standing by my family. He hugs her. She says I just hope everything stays fine.

Tanya is worried. She waits for Rohan. Pooja asks are you nervous. Deepa says yes, it’s a big day for her. Tanya gives necklace to Pooja. Deepa shows the pen driver. She says this is the proof, tell the family about Rohan and Pari’s secret love affair. Tanya says I will see. Deepa asks why do you want to hurt yourself. Akash looks on and gets shocked. He asks what’s all this, Rohan and Pari have an affair, does Sonakshi know this. Deepa says I don’t know, this isn’t right. Sonakshi likes Tanya’s design. Akash comes. She says Tanya is so talented, its beautiful, she will be very happy that her designs get sold tonight. He says how can she be happy when her marriage is breaking, Pari and Rohan have an affair, Pari is ruining Tanya’s life. Sonakshi gets shocked. She runs to Tanya’s room. Tanya cries seeing Rohan and Pari’s video. Sonakshi comes and looks on. Tanya hugs her and asks why did Rohan and Pari do this with me. Sonakshi says stop it, you are pregnant, take care of your child. She takes Tanya. Veena comes and says where did they go, I will keep the clothes in her room. She gets shocked seeing the video.

Rohit comes home. He sees Veena leaving in anger. He asks where are you going, what happened. She says I won’t tolerate this, such a big cheat. He says did mom come to know the truth. He asks what’s the problem. She says what problem does Sonakshi’s family has. She goes. He asks where is Sonakshi. Sonakshi says Tanya, stress isn’t good for your baby. Tanya says Deepa told me about Rohan and Pari, when I saw them together today…. I used to doubt Rohan a lot, because I love him, I explained myself that I shouldn’t doubt him, I lack something. Sonakshi says no, don’t think so, Rohan and Pari are wrong, I promise I won’t leave Pari. Rohit looks on shocked. He asks what problem does your family has, why are they after my family. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?