Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to air it's last episode on THIS date

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily has managed to impress the viewers since a long time now. The daily stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles.

Sonakshi and Rohit's on screen characters became instantly famous and fans showered all their love and support to them.

For a quite some time now, there are news about Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off-air which has left the fans heart-broken.

A few days back, the news was confirmed that the show will be going off-air soon. And now, here's the final date and it's 28th February. Yes you heard it right!

The show will be going off-air 11 days from now.

We know you all are extremely sad but the news is true.

Currently, we are seeing Rohit and Sonakshi separated and both are equally in pain. But soon they will be together and the show will hopefully have a happy ending.

Will you miss Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum? Do you want the show to go off-air? Tell us in the comments