Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Ajit makes Rohit realise that he is truly falling in love with Sonakshi

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Veena requesting Naren to come for Sonakshi’s Ganpati visarjan. He discusses with her that proposing for Rohit and Sonakshi’s engagement is too soon as their relationship has just begun. That being said he agrees to come along. Meanwhile, Sonakshi performs the aarti. After the aarti, Netra announces to her entire crew that Sonakshi will be back in the serial as Parvati and the channel is also going to issue a public apology to her. Everyone rejoices. Later, Netra asks about the Nashik drummers. Sonakshi tells her that they couldn’t arrange for them this year. She also asks about where Rohit is. Sonakshi tells her how she hasn’t talked to him the entire day and has no idea why he’s not here yet. She blushes when she realises that Netra was watching her blabber about Rohit endlessly.



Pari gets a message from Rohan and goes down to meet him. He flirts with her and asks her to tie his turban. He kneels down for her and pulls her closer. Pari shyly ties his turban. Later, Pulkit teases Sonakshi as he notices her thinking about Rohit and his family. Soon, Sonakshi brings Lord Ganesh’s idol down to begin with the visarjan procession. They all get surprised to hear the sound of Nashik drums and wonder who arranged them. Everyone sees Rohit arriving on a bike with Pooja. Pooja gives Sonakshi her phone and Nishi tells her that she arranged this for her through the video call. She apologises for not being there due to work. Sonakshi thanks her and suggests that they resolve their differences and start afresh.



Later, the entire Sippy family arrives with the boys playing drums. Sonakshi joins Rohit in playing the drums on Sukhmani’s suggestion. They all proceed to immerse the idol. Rohit and Sonakshi both lean in to make a wish but Rohit tells her to go ahead as he has everything he needs in his life. Sonakshi makes a wish and then they immerse the idol in water. Later, Rohit narrates to Ajit how adventurous and filmy his life has been in the past few days. He tells him everything about the goons, the police, his kidnapping, etc. He tells Ajit that he needs to mark this date on the calendar as it has been crazy. He goes to pick up the calendar but sees that it is 16th September today. Ajit asks him why isn’t he marking the date. Rohit tells him that it was Raima’s birthday today which he completely forgot because of Sonakshi and all the chaotic events. He gets frustrated as he never used to forget to celebrate Raima’s birthday. Ajit tries to calm Rohit down and tells him that it is a good sign that he is moving on. He makes him realise that he is truly falling in love with Sonakshi and their relationship is not fake anymore. He also tells him how much being with Sonakshi has transformed him. Meanwhile, Sonakshi calls Rohit to thank him for today’s surprise. Ajit gets the phone for Rohit but he throws it on his bed and doesn’t pick up.