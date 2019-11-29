Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Patiala Babes PROVE that television is finally closer to reality than ever before!

MUMBAI: There was a time when television shows were only limited to showcasing kitchen politics, negativity in relationships, enemies of love, and so on.

From dealing with a troublesome mother-in-law to handling the vamps in the house and giving the husband a zillion explanations to prove that she is innocent while people try to victimize her, the portrayal of an Indian daughter-in-law has come a long way. With time and the changed generation, the audience has matured and so has the content.

While the digital medium is booming to a large extent, television is also getting more progressive.

For example, take a show like Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which features Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar as Rohit and Sonakshi. The characters are shown to be strong and opinionated. They both have their individual identities. They do support each other financially and emotionally but are not dependent on one another. As a couple also, they will be seen dealing with family issues together and not individually.

Another unique show is Patiala Babes, in which the daughter sets up her mother's marriage for her happiness. The latter does face flak from society, but it is her daughter who teaches her that she should pursue her happiness and not constantly worry about what people think.

Shows are becoming progressive with each passing day, and the gradual transition is applaud worthy! What is your take?