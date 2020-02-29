Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to end with Rohit and Sonakshi aka RoNakshi’s ROMANCE

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been one of the most loved shows of Television. Be it promoting family love or supporting the idea of moving on in life after a break-up, the show surely taught the viewers a lesson or two.

But as they say, good things come to an end, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will also bid adieu to the viewers, while it is too soon for a show like this to end. However, the actors and makers have finally accepted the decision and is ready to move on, of course with a heavy heart.

Well, the show will have a happy ending. Rohit and Sonakshi has been separated for around four months. However, the duo will soon reunite.

TellyChakkar.com brings to you a happy picture of Mr and Mrs Sippy romancing. Dressed in bright white attires, Rohit and Sonakshi look too much in love in this picture as they held each other’s hands with their eyes sparkling and face radiating.

Have a look at the picture:

