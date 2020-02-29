News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum to end with Rohit and Sonakshi aka RoNakshi’s ROMANCE

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Feb 2020 04:00 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been one of the most loved shows of Television. Be it promoting family love or supporting the idea of moving on in life after a break-up, the show surely taught the viewers a lesson or two.

But as they say, good things come to an end, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will also bid adieu to the viewers, while it is too soon for a show like this to end. However, the actors and makers have finally accepted the decision and is ready to move on, of course with a heavy heart.

Well, the show will have a happy ending. Rohit and Sonakshi has been separated for around four months. However, the duo will soon reunite.

TellyChakkar.com brings to you a happy picture of Mr and Mrs Sippy romancing. Dressed in bright white attires, Rohit and Sonakshi look too much in love in this picture as they held each other’s hands with their eyes sparkling and face radiating.

Have a look at the picture:

Are you excited for RoNakshi’s reunion? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Star Plus Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Rohit Sonakshi RoNakshi Dipika Kakar Karan Grover TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here