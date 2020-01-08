Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Naren scolds Rani

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all those who missed the last episode. Netra asks Sonakshi to see Rohit and Rani in the background. Sonakshi gets shocked. Sometime back, Rohit got the ice cream and said that that’s her and his. Sonakshi says she doesn’t share my ice cream with anyone. However, they share it and eat. Chalte chalte….plays… She finishes the ice cream and laughs. He says this is cheating, last bite was ours. She says that she will snatch children’s ice cream and eat. She then says she will have children if she does something. He says he doesn’t want children now. He says they will have children sometime later, why is she upset. She says that it’s not that, she wants to talk about Rani. He says he doesn’t want to discuss.

She says she is feeling guilty knowing Rani’s daughter Sitara is in jail, sorry, you wanted to keep Pooja away from Rani. He says forget it, let’s not spoil this moment. He hugs her. She gets Netra’s call and says fine, right now. He asks is there any surgery. She says it’s dubbing, come. Rani looks for something. Pooja comes and asks what you are finding in Rohit’s room. Rani asks if she thinks she came to steal something, how dare she ask her. She raises her hand. Naren comes and stops her. Naren scolds Rani. He says she has no right to talk to Pooja like this.