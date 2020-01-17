Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: OMG! Rohit and Sonakshi’s marriage in danger

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is all set to showcase some shocking twists and turns.

Entire Sippy family comes to know about Rohit and Pari’s affair and gets upset.

Still, Sippy’s does not cancel Tanya’s jewellery exhibition and goes ahead. Here, during the event, Veena humiliates Suman and Pari.

Suman does not keep quiet and insults Veena by exposing Naren’s extramarital truth. Suman also reveals that Pooja is his daughter, who is illegitimate.

Veena and Pooja stand shocked by this revelation. Further, Veena and Pooja refuse to forgive Naren for being a big-time cheat.

Rohit and Sonakshi’s marriage is in danger zone once again. How will Sonakshi end this big fight between two families?

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.