Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Pooja Learns Adoption Truth

MUMBAI: In today’s episode, Rohit scolds Pari for publishing Pooja’s news in the paper. He tells her that Tapasya told her everything and she cannot lie to him. He berates her for putting his entire family and Sonakshi in trouble. Meanwhile, Sonakshi keeps Pooja busy and decides to take her to the spa after they sit in the car. Veena calls Sonakshi to ask her about Pooja. Sonakshi asks Shankar to stop the car and she goes outside to talk to Veena. Pooja feels thirsty and realizes there’s no water in the car. She steps outside to buy a water bottle. Sonakshi doesn’t realize that Pooja has stepped out of the car as she gets engrossed in talking to Veena.

Meanwhile, Pari tells Rohit that she heard him and Sonakshi talk about Pooja’s adoption. The same day Pooja had insulted her very badly and she couldn’t think straight. Rohit feels disappointed in her as she published such sensitive news in the paper just to seek revenge from Pooja. He asks her to stay away from their house and requests her to not tell Sonakshi about this as she would very hurt.

The shopkeeper sees Pooja and tells her that her photo was published in the paper and the news channels were also talking about her. He asked her if she’s a relative of Parvati. Pooja tells him that she’s Sonakshi’s sister-in-law and she’s quite famous so something might’ve been published about her. She takes the bottle and leaves. The man thinks of showing her the newspaper and goes behind her. Sonakshi sees the man with the newspaper and immediately rushes towards him.

She jumps to throw the newspaper out of his hand so that Pooja doesn’t see it but she ends up falling. He saree tears and people come to help her up. As Pooja helps Sonakshi and takes her to the car, she realises that she hadn’t paid the shopkeeper. She goes to pay him and while returning, finds the newspaper under her feet. She picks it up and reads it.

Sonakshi sees her getting shocked and petrified. She takes her home and calls Rohit and tells him that Pooja has found out about the news. Rohan argues with Rohit as Rohit defends Sonakshi relentlessly. They ask to see Pooja arrive home in shock. They all try to distract her by bringing up different things to do but Pooja finally asks everyone if is she is adopted. In shock, she keeps repeating the sentence. Sonakshi tries to bring her back to her senses but Pooja doesn’t snap back to reality. Sonakshi slaps her and Pooja comes out of her zone. She hugs Sonakshi and cries.

Sonakshi consoles her. YK approaches Pooja to talk to her but she shuns him. She asks him to leave her alone and doesn’t refer to him as her dad. She runs to her room. YK breaks down as Pooja didn’t address him as her father. Everyone gets disappointed in Sonakshi as she had promised to keep Pooja safe from the news. Rohan asks her to not provide any more explanation as she has ruined everything. They all leave and Sonakshi feels devastated. She hugs Rohit and cries. She tells her that she tried her best but Pooja somehow found out.