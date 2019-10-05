Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Raima kisses Rohit on his cheek; Sonakshi breaks down

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Sonakshi bumps into Rohit but he doesn’t talk to her and leaves immediately with Ravi. Next morning, Raima wakes up to see Rohit besides her. He holds her as they joke around. Rohit tells Raima that he got married to Alia Bhatt. Raima asks Rohit to break up with his actress and Rohit remembers Sonakshi. Later, Raima kisses Rohit on his cheek and thanks him for waiting for her and believing in their love. She also asks him how does he know Sonakshi. He tells her that they only have a professional relationship as she came to inaugurate a ward in their hospital. Meanwhile, at the set, Sumit changes Sonakshi’s line as usual and insults the writers. Sultan tells Sonakshi that she doesn’t have to follow what Sumit says but she agrees with the changes.



Later, Raima asks Rohit if he asked Sonakshi for an explanation. He tells her that he didn’t talk to her and it doesn’t matter but Raima insists on knowing why did she leave her on the road. Sulochana arrives there to call Rohit and Raima for breakfast but instead advises them to call a press conference and ask Sonakshi publicly why she did so and tarnish her image. Later Rohit assures Raima that he had no affair with Sonakshi or anybody else. Sumit arrives in Sonakshi’s dressing room with juice. He sits next to her and asks her if she’s okay. She says she’s fine but Sumit tells her that she doesn’t seem so. He tells her that he used to irritate her by changing the script and they used to fight upon this everyday but today she just agreed with everything he did. Sonakshi tells him that she has learnt to adjust with the reality rather than pushing against the current. Later, he tells Sonakshi that he dropped a girl at Rohit’s house and found her really cute. He asks her if she’s Rohit’s relative to which Sonakshi realises that he’s talking about Raima. She tells him that she’s Rohit’s girlfriend. Sumit leaves as he understands what Sonakshi is going through and tells her that he’s always there if she needs any help.



Later, Raima and Rohit come to the hospital. Raima’s mother meets Raima and tells her that she will soon take her to Chandigarh. Raima requests her to let her spend time with Rohit. She allows but warns Rohit to not mess up this time. Later Raima tries to get close to Rohit but he feels uncomfortable. She hugs him and Ajit arrives there. Rohit asks him to take care of Raima and he makes up an excuse to leave. He interrupts Sonakshi’s shoot as he reaches her set and asks her to talk to him. He tells her that it is sensible for him to go back to Raima. Sonakshi agrees with a heavy heart and asks him if they can stay friends. Rohit asks her again if she wants him to go back to Raima forever. Sonakshi breaks down and asks him to not go. Rohit hugs her as she cries.