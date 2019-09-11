Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit and Sonakshi to confess love during Ganesh Visarjan

MUMBAI: Star Plus' daily soap opera Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is going to see high-voltage drama in the storyline.



Rohit and Sonakshi are falling in love with each other. Meanwhile, the kidnapping brings them closer.



Rohit is touched by Sonakshi's sacrifice for saving Pooja's dignity.



Meanwhile, when Rohit turns caring towards Sonakshi, she also realizes her love for him.



Rohit is teased by his family over his night stay with Sonakshi. Meanwhile, Veena plans to visit Rastogi family for Ganesh Visarjan.



Rohit and Sonakshi will decide to confess their feelings for each other on the eve of Ganesh Visarjan.



Rohit will decide to accept Sonakshi and move on from Raima's past, while Sonakshi will make plans to celebrate Ganesh Visarjan with the Sippys .



Let's see what new twists and turns will hit the screens after Rohit and Sonakshi's love confession.