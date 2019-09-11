News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit and Sonakshi’s love confession at gunpoint

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 05:44 PM

MUMBAI: Rohit and Sonakshi’s love story is seeing exciting and intriguing twists and turns in the story of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

The kidnapping of Rohit is going to add more fun and twists.

Sonakshi tracks down Rohit’s location and reaches there with Karan, YK, and Ajeet.

She even succeeds in rescuing Rohit, but soon after, Ashish Mahatre points a gun at Rohit and Sonakshi.

This is when the two realize their love for each other.

Although Ashish Mahatre will aim the gun at Sonakshi and will even fire it, luckily, Rohit and Sonakshi will survive.

Let's see how soon the couple will confess their feelings to each other.

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

