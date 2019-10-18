Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit doesn’t want to wear what Raima likes

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naren confidentially asks YK to do something for him. Listening to him YK gets shocked and hesitates to carry out what Naren has said. Meanwhile, Pooja asks Veena to arrange for a wedding planner as everything is going haywire. Rohit arrives there and gets a call from Sonakshi. As she tells him that Madhuri cannot come for the wedding, Rohit mentions the penalty and Pooja, Veena and Raima teases him about what the penalty is. Later, Raima comes back to the set after shopping for the ring with Sonakshi. Sonakshi notices that Raima is looking around for Sumit. Netra comes and tells Sonakshi that Madhuri Dixit is on a vacation with her husband. Seeing Sonakshi stressed, Raima realises that Rohit was talking about the penalty for this matter.



Sonakshi diverts the conversation and asks Netra to send Reena with her tailor to get her outfit ready before evening. Mahesh overhears her. Meanwhile, Rohan comes to meet Pari at her shoot. He drags her aside and tells her that they need to stay away for some days as Deepa might expose them. Pari argues with him and flirts with him. As she teases him for not being able to stay away from her and gets close to kiss. Rohan notices Dhaval clicking their pictures. He snatches his phone but Dhaval tells him that he has already sent his video to Deepa so there’s no use of deleting the footage now. Deepa sees the video with disappointment. Rohan fights with Pari but she gets mad at him and asks him to figure out what he really wants.



As Raima is about to leave the set, Sonakshi teases her about her plan to have tea with Sumit. After she leaves, Rohit video calls Sonakshi and she shows him the ring she bought for him. She tells her that Raima helped her as she knows his choice perfectly. Raima remembers that she forgot her phone in Sonakshi’s dressing room. She enters as Rohit tells Sonakshi that he doesn’t want to wear what Raima likes. He asks her to choose things that she likes for him because he wants their bond to get better. Raima overhears this and feels a little hurt. Later, Mahesh enters Sonakshi’s dressing room disguised as a tailor but as Sonakshi meets Reena outside she realises that some imposter had come to her pretending to the tailor. She gets scared and feels uncomfortable as she also sees one of her saree’s opened up and fallen on the ground. Later, Rohit confronts Raima as she seems a bit sad. He realises that she heard what he said to Sonakshi. He tells her how much love she holds in his heart and also tells her that he wants Sonakshi to carve her own place in his heart. Raima understands him and Rohit hugs her. Meanwhile, YK gets the legal papers ready but when Naren comes to ask him about it, he hides it and lies to him that it will take some time to prepare the papers.