Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit expresses how worried he was for Sonakshi

MUMBAI: The episode sees how the truck driver begins to feel droopy while Rohit constantly rubs Sonakshi’s palms to keep her alive. YK comes home and informs everyone that Rohit and Sonakshi got into a truck to save themselves from the goons. A child witnessed this and revealed it to the police. The truck driver gets distracted and sleepy and doesn’t notice a car coming towards them. He suddenly sees the car and loses control and rams the truck into a tree. Rohit falls out of the truck along with the good in it due to the accident. He immediately looks around for Sonakshi and sees her lying unconscious in the truck. He picks her up and brings her out. He tries to wake her up but she doesn’t respond. He also tries calling but there’s still no signal on her phone. He asks the truck driver who is injured if he has a phone but he says no.

The truck driver and his brother-in-law escape in a car to not get involved in a police case but they leave Rohit and Sonakshi behind. Meanwhile, everyone at home sees the news and feels relieved as the media clears up the accusations that were made on Sonakshi. The press arrives to take a video byte of Sonakshi as she has been proven innocent. Rohit takes Sonakshi to a dilapidated shelter. He thinks of ways to make Sonakshi’s body warm. He tries to light a fire using stones but fails and hurts his hands. He finds only one way left to save Sonakshi. He takes off his clothes and cuddles Sonakshi so that her body temperature comes back to normal due to his body heat.

Meanwhile, the press ask a lot of questions to Suman. After a point, they begin to blame Sonakshi for being reckless about her image. YK decides to step in and tell everyone the actual truth. He tells everyone how Sonakshi had to make a deal with Mhatre to save Pooja’s wardrobe malfunction from spreading all over. He clears everything up and even call Pooja to speak. She tells the press that Sonakshi is her hero and they should be ashamed for asking derogatory questions about her. Next morning, Sonakshi wakes up and sees Rohit cuddling her naked. She wakes him up and gets embarrassed. She asks him what had happened and why were they lying together like that. Rohit tells her that last night she just couldn’t stop herself and they ended up getting intimate. Sonakshi doesn’t believe him and feels awkward. Rohit almost convinces her that he was saying the truth but she gets really upset. Rohit starts laughing and Sonakshi realises he was trying to play a prank on her. She chases him around with a stick playfully for what he did. They run outside and Sonakshi ends up falling on Rohit’s lap. He holds her and tells her how she was freezing to death so he had to use body heat for the medical emergency. He tells her not to flatter herself too much as there was no other option left to keep her alive. He expresses how worried he was for her.