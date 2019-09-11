Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit helps the police catch Mahatre

MUMBAI: The upcoming track of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will witness high-voltage drama.



Rohit and Sonakshi's problems seem to be coming to an end.



After Mahatre traps Sonakshi, she loses her TV role.



But Rohit has finally tracked down Mahatre's location. He then gets evidence to prove Sonakshi innocent in the murder case.



She also gets her role of Parvati again.



Rohit gets Mahatre arrested, and the couple plans a grand Ganesh Visarjan and thank Ganpati Bappa for ending their problems.