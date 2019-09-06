Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit hugs Sonakshi and calms her down

MUMBAI: The episode sees how as Rohit leaves for the hospital Ravi informs him that Sonakshi is being removed from her serial. Rohit and Rohan both get shocked. Rohan suggests calling someone and stopping this but Rohit tells him that until Mhatre gets convicted they cannot prove that Sonakshi is innocent. As Rohit talks to someone about Sonakshi on the phone while leaving, he bumps into Shailesh who is Vimmi’s relative. Vimmi introduces him to Shailesh and others. Shailesh is the one who is helping Mhatre and Nikhil stay underground in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Sonakshi shoots her last scene as Parvati where she jumps into a well. The cast discusses how the show will survive with both Sumit and Sonakshi. Netra sits worriedly while her crew asks her if there is something that can be done to save their show.

Later, Netra visits Sumit and he knows that she is here to call him back for the show so he takes advantage of the situation. He places his demands in front of her and asks for an irrevocable contract. Netra silently agrees to all his conditions and leaves. At the hospital, Tulsi asks Rohit about Sonakshi not playing the role of Parvati anymore with enormous concern. She asks him to convey to her that nobody can replace her. He assures her that he will convey the message and ask her if the news is true. As Sonakshi packs everything up and is about to leave her dressing room, she takes a look at the room and recollects all the memories she has made here. She gets emotional and touches her nameplate on the door one last time and then bids everyone goodbye. As Netra arrives, Sonakshi asks her won’t she say goodbye to her today. Netra’s eyes fill up with tears and she just leaves without saying anything. The director tells her that they will wait for her to come back and wishes for the case to be over soon. Sonakshi takes a final picture with the crew and leaves.

Rohit is on his way to Sonakshi’s set when Ravi informs him that Sonakshi has already finished her shoot and left. He calls Pulkit to ask if Sonakshi is at home. He repeatedly calls Sonakshi but she doesn’t pick up. He remembers the place Sonakshi goes when she wants some alone time and guides Ravi to take him there. Sonakshi goes to the garden and sits there alone with her thoughts feeling like everything loses its beauty after a while. Suman calls Sonakshi to ask her where she is and how could the channel remove her from the show. Sonakshi tells her that she will talk to her when she gets home and cuts the call. Rohit arrives at the garden and sees Sonakshi sitting alone. He goes to sit with her and nudges her arm. He talks to her and tries to cheer her up. He asks her to come to dinner with him. Sonakshi refuses and tells him that she wants to spend some time alone. As Rohit insists, Sonakshi yells at him for not understanding her condition. He picks her up and takes her to his car. He asks Ravi to open the trunk and locks Sonakshi there. He tells her that he will let her out only if she agrees to go to dinner with him. Sonakshi panics and asks Rohit to open the trunk as she feels suffocated. Rohit is adamant and tells her that she can stay there for 2 minutes without air. Finally, Sonakshi gives up and agrees. As Rohit lets her out, she hits him repeatedly and yells at him. Ultimately, she bursts out crying. Rohit hugs her and calms her down. He listens to her vent about the show and comforts her. After a while, she feels better and Rohit’s wipes her tears.