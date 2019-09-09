News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit kidnapped; Sonakshi rushes to his rescue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 03:43 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will witness a challenging time for Rohit and Sonakshi.

Finally, Sonakshi's huge sacrifice to save Pooja's dignity from the scandal is revealed to everyone in the Sippy family.

Meanwhile, Rohit follows a man and finally tracks down Mahatre's location.

Rohit is on the way to catch Mahatre and informs the same to Sonakshi on a call.

Everything goes well until Rohit gets kidnapped.

Sonakshi faces a big shock on knowing this.

Shockingly, Ashish Mahatre's men kidnap Rohit to conceal Mahatre's location.

However, Sonakshi has learned about where he is.

Sonakshi kickstarts her mission to save Rohit from the evil goons.

It will be interesting to see how this incident brings the couple closer.

Tags > Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Rohit, Sonakshi, Ashish Mahatre, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkarTellyChakkar,

