Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit promises to protect Sonakshi from Mahatre murder blame

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2019 06:48 PM

MUMBAI: The interesting love story of Rohit and Sonakshi is seeing many ups and downs in the storyline. The upcoming episode of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum will see shocking murder drama when Police will suspect Sonakshi's hand in Mahatre's wife’s murder.

 

However, Sonakshi will reveal her link with Ashish Mahatre.

 

Rohit will finally learn about how Sonakshi made a deal with Mahatre to save Pooja and later, Mahatre blackmailed her.

 

With this major turning point, Rohit and Sonakshi will be realizing their feelings for each other.

 

Rohit will comfort Sonakshi in jail and will even hug her.

 

While Sonakshi is completely trapped, Rohit hugs her and promises to protect her from all troubles.

