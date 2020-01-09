Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit says he will stand by Sonakshi no matter what

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.



Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees Rani begging Rohit for Sitara. Sonakshi comes there. Pooja and Rohit ask Rani to get out. Rani leaves. Pooja cries. Nishi and Yash take Pooja. Sonakshi says she will get food to her room. Naren asks Veena to stop Sonakshi from doing this. Rohit asks him to not blame Sonakshi. Veena asks them not to fight. Naren argues. Rohit says Sonakshi has already done it, she has left her show for his sake. They all get shocked. Rohit says she has ended her career so that these arguments don’t happen, she has resigned today.He says he doesn’t agree with her decision, but he knows how to support his wife and that he will stand by her no matter what. He goes.



Veena asks what are you saying Naren, she has given up everything, her career and identity… Naren says I can’t believe it, she is acting, she is too smart, she is pretending to be good, wait and watch, how she makes Rohit away, he is mad for her. Nishi comes to them and says I know there is much tension, I am relaxed that Rani left Pooja’s life, why don’t we cheer her up. Veena says we will celebrate new years at home. Nishi thanks her and goes. Naren says don’t know what will the new year bring for us. Veena says good happens with good people, I m proud that Rohit is standing by Sonakshi. Rohit takes care of Sonakshi. He massages her head. He says Pooja went to sleep, mom got the garden area decorated for the party. She thanks him. He answers Suman’s call. Suman asks what does Naren think about himself, why does he always blame you. Sonakshi says I told Pari not to tell you anything, Rohit has supported me, its my family, my life, don’t interfere please. Suman gets angry. Sonakshi says sorry, you know mum… Rohit smiles and says I should say sorry to you everyday because of my dad, our understanding and love matters, right, we will manage everything. She asks why did you go to meet Rani yesterday.



Rohan praises Sonakshi for keeping relations so well. He says his junior Abhinav is marrying again. Tanya asks what, he was already married. Rohan says yes, his wife doubted that he has an affair, he decided to give her divorce, then she realized he had no affair, she repented, a good marriage got ruined, but it’s fine, if wife doubts so much, what will a man do, poor man, you take some rest, mom and dad kept a party. He goes. Tanya says fool, he thinks I will get scared. Rohit says he went to meet Rani, he wanted Pooja to stay here.



