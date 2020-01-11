Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit says that Veena loves Naren a lot

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how Sonakshi gets scared as she sees someone. Rohit shares that Veena loves Naren a lot and that he cheated on her. He reveals that he had an illegitimate relation with another woman and that Pooja is his daughter. He says how Pooja and Veena will be heartbroken upon knowing this.

She asks him to relax, when did he know this. He says I was just 18 year old year when I got to know, that woman was a doctor, she worked with Naren, she died after giving birth to Pooja, I didn’t forgive Naren for this shameful act, that’s why I told you not to talk about her adoption. He cries. Sonakshi says I m sorry, you have hidden this pain inside you for years. They hug. Everyone is seen dancing happily.

Rohit says mom starts smiling seeing dad, her world revolves around him. Sonakshi says you are saying right, its a son’s perception, the son who loves his mum a lot, when mumma knows this, she will think she got cheated. He asks how would she know, you won’t tell her. She says I won’t tell her, you tried to protect Pooja, what happened then, truth can’t be hidden, think from Veena’s perspective, she will feel every relation cheated her, especially you, you know what you mean to her, she will think you knew the truth and didn’t tell her. He says no, you want me to tell my mom that my dad cheated her, she will blame herself, she will think she is lacking something that dad had an affair, I will lie and get hundred Rani but….

He gets Veena’s call. Veena asks them to come. He says we are coming. Veena says I was just worried, he sounds normal. Sonakshi says be normal. He asks her not to say anything. She nods. She sees the door open and thinks. She says I will just come, I have to talk to Suman. He goes. She says I m very sure that Rohit had shut the door. She gets a drink there and says it means someone was here, did anyone hear our talk.

Vimmi says its fruit punch, Tanya got this made for guests, I can’t say whose glass is it. Sonakshi asks did you see anyone going out. Vimmi says no. Sonakshi goes and sees everyone. Rohit comes and asks what happened. Pooja says attention guys, the winners are Veena and Naren, they are the power couple. Everyone claps. Veena says its 35 years of our marriage, Naren supported me today in the games, he has always supported me, really. Naren nods. She thanks him. Rohit and Sonakshi look on. Veena says he is somewhat strict, when he gets angry, I don’t know how to handle him, when he loves me, I feel very lucky, I think our marriage is the best, I wish my children’s marriage is also such successful, good and happy.

Pari smiles and sees Rohan. Veena hugs Naren. Rohit asks are you seeing them, mom believes and loves Naren, she can’t learn this truth. Sonakshi holds his hand and nods. Veena says Sonakshi is the new member, I wanted them to win, but I think Rohit and Sonakshi need a year time to have compatibility, I get strength from Naren, I want Naren to wish Sonakshi on new year. Naren says yes, happy new year, I want you and Rohit to win next time. Veena thanks him and hugs. She says see he is so good to agree to me, I promise Rohit will do the same, he is Naren’s son.

Nishi asks why did you tell the truth. Rohit says Sona is my wife, don’t forget that she helped Pooja. Nishi says you don’ forget that we did this because of Sonakshi. He says trust me, she will protect mom, I trust her. Sonakshi comes. He says I called her. Sonakshi says I can understand your tensions, trust me, I will support Rohit, its my family also. Rohit says I feel light, I can’t lie to Sona. Sonakshi says I m with you always. She says Nishi Bua, you did a duty of a sister, and even YK supported you, I m proud of you. Nishi says Naren did a big mistake, Veena was my friend before being my Bhabhi, Naren promised he will never do this mistake again, I got happiness by adopting his mistake, Pooja got parents, why would she get punished for his mistake. Yash says none should know this now. Sonakshi says I promise. She says mum messaged, she is waiting for dinner. They leave.

They have dinner with Suman. Sonakshi asks for Pulkit. Rohit says doctor’s duty is to look after patients. He likes the kheer. Suman says I have to learn a lot from my children. She tells about the neighbor’s children. Pari asks do you mean Rohit and Sonakshi should have babies. Suman says I m not giving that hint, Rohit has no time to do this to get babies. Pari asks Rohit to have kheer. Everyone laughs.

Rohit comes to Sonakshi and says you gave this hint to Suman that I can’t do anything, I can do a lot, I have to prove your mom wrong. She says I have to go. He holds her to kiss. Her phone rings. He says my story isn’t getting ahead because of your story. She answers call and says yes, I m leaving. He says I will wait. She runs. He says I have to do something now. She gets in the car. She hears some cat sounds. She turns to see. She sees someone hiding behind the bushes. She says Shankar, someone is there. Shankar runs to see. She asks watchmen to go and see who is there. The man runs away.

