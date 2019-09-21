Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit thinks about confessing his love to Sonakshi

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Rohit reminisces his memories with Raima for one last time and sees the gifts and things that have memories attached with them. Veena sees him looking at his memories and gets emotional. Rohit thinks to himself that Raima will always hold a special place in his heart. Meanwhile, Raima’s therapist says that it’s a miracle to see a coma patient recover so fast after four years. She asks her mother why did she change Raima’s name on all documents to Mamai. Ramai’s mother tells her that it’s because she wants to save Raima from the person because of whom she went into a coma. The therapist respects her decision and says that they will do as she wishes. Sonakshi arrives at the same therapy centre with Pulkit. She tells him that Netra’s cousin works here and this will be very good for his internship. Pulkit is hesitant but appreciates Sonakshi’s help. Vikas arrives and asks Sonakshi and Pulkit to wait as he checks for the doctor.



Pulkit asks Sonakshi why didn’t she talk to Rohit for the internship. He asks if there’s any specific reason. Sonakshi doesn’t answer him. Raima sees Sonakshi through the window from the therapists cabin and recognises her. Some nurses ask Sonakshi for a selfie. Vikas informs Sonakshi that the doctor is out of town and will return tomorrow. He says that Pulkit can come alone tomorrow and he will help him with everything. Raima struggles but points towards Sonakshi. The therapist asks the nurse to check who was she pointing at. She says that there’s only sister Bindu and Vikas standing there. The therapist realises that Raima was pointing at Sonakshi and she asks Vikas who she is. He says that she’s the lead actress of ‘KPK’. The therapist asks sister Bindu to show her the selfie she took with Sonakshi. She shows Raima Sonakshi’s picture and she recognises her. She thinks that perhaps she must’ve seen her shows. Raima’s mother says that Raima doesn’t watch TV serials. Raima struggles a lot but finally utters Sonakshi’s name.



Raima’s mother gets overwhelmed listening to her voice after four years but wonders who is Sonakshi. The nurse tells her that the actress’s real name is Sonakshi. The therapist realises that this means Raima knows her personally. Later, the director explains the scene for Parvati’s re-entry. Everyone welcomes Sonakshi back on the set. As she goes to get ready for the shoot, Sumit arrives in her dressing room. He tries to insult her but Sonakshi gives befitting replies to his taunts and sends him away as she needs to dress up for her shoot. Later, Dr. Dimpy notices that Dr. Rohit has been messing up patient’s names these days. She talks to sister Tulsi about it and she tells her that today morning she saw Rohit talking to himself before the surgery. Rohit practices how he will propose to Sonakshi after Dimpy leaves. Dimpy and Tulsi eavesdrop and listen to Rohit trying to prepare his proposal for Sonakshi. They giggle at how Rohit is in love. Meanwhile, Rohan worries if Pari would’ve revealed his name to Sonakshi. He doesn’t pay attention during lunch as Deepa asks him to pass the dal and passes a jug of water instead. Tanya, Deepa and Pooja notice that he is distracted. Rohan makes an excuse about some stress at work. He gets a call from Pari and goes in a corner to talk to her. She tells him that she didn’t reveal his name since it would cause him problems. Rohan appreciates her and says that they should have parties more often. Pari suggest him that ad campaign she is shooting for him can be shot outdoors so that way they will get to spend time together. Rohan says that he will make the changes and get back to her. As he cuts the calls and turn around, he sees Deepa standing behind him. Later, Rohit enters his cabin and sees Sonakshi. He closes the cabin and thinks that he’s been seeing Sonakshi everywhere. He goes into his cabin again and touches Sonakshi’s nose to make sure she’s really here. Sonakshi wonders why is he behaving like he has seen a ghost. They sit down to talk. Both of them think what they have to say to each other. Sonakshi thinks about breaking up their fake relationship while Rohit thinks about confessing his love to Sonakshi.