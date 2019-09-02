Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Rohit's love sparks for Sonakshi; Suman turns villain

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns.

Sonakshi is taken to police station for interrogation in Mahatre 's case, while Rohit rushes after her.

Rohit assures Suman that he will save Sonakshi and provides support to her.

Rohit reaches the police station to get shocking news. He learns that Sonakshi has landed herself in trouble as she has helped Pooja.

Sonakshi had taken a step ahead to help Pooja and Rohit is shocked to know this.

Later, Rohit bails out Sonakshi and takes her back home and asks her as to why she did this and didn't tell him about it.

Rohit and Sonakshi's fake love seems to turn real after this incident and here Suman turns villain after knowing that it is all happening because of Sippy family.