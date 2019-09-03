News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s Sonakshi and Rohit’s emotional scene wins fans’ heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most watched television soaps. It features Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover in the lead roles. The gripping tale has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

Ardent viewers know that Sonakshi (Dipika) and Dr. Rohit’s (Karan) love story is going through a difficult time. Sonakshi and Rohit’s love story has taken a new turn as the former gets arrested. Rohit will go lengths to save her. And fans are going crazy seeing the chemistry between these two actors. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Karan V Grover’s performance is winning hearts all over and fans can’t stop gushing on their love story. In the recent episode, Sonakshi and Dr. Rohit had a heart-to-heart talk and their emotional scene has got netizens talking all over Twitter. Their show has started trending.   

Check out some of the fan comments:

