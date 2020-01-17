News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Shocking! Pooja is Naren's illegitimate daughter; Veena learns the truth


By TellychakkarTeam
17 Jan 2020 06:40 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular daily soap, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, is gearing up for major dhamaka.

Rohan and Pari's affair gets revealed and here Veena is much angry to know this.

Veena bursts at Suman for not giving right upbringing to her daughter and how Pari had affair with Rohan.

Suman couldn't take it and blast out the truth that Veena couldn't control her husband Naren.

Veena is shocked as Suman unveils about Naren's affair and that Pooja is his illegitimate daughter.

Veena, Sonakshi, Rohit and Pari are shocked, here Pooja is shocked to hell.

Sonakshi and Rohit know that everything is ruined amid family as ugly truth has been revealed.

