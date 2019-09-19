Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi blames herself for falling in love with Rohit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sonakshi requesting the priest to open the gates of the church as Rohit needs to light candles. The priest opens the gate and both Sonakshi and Rohit go inside to pray. Rohit lights candle and Sonakshi tells the priest to pray for Raima and Rohit's happiness.

Sonakshi remembers the time she spent with Rohit and cries. While on the other hand, Rohit tells the priest to pray for Raima's well-being. Rohit closes his eyes and instead of Raima, he sees Sonakshi. The priest tells Rohit that the person he sees wheb jis eyes are closed eyes is his true love. Rohit gets shocked as he sees Sonakshi and not Raima. Rohit thanks Sonakshi for what she did for him. Both Rohit and Sonakshi leave from there. Sonakshi cries her heart out and blames herself for falling in love with Rohit. She decides to stay away from Rohit.

Pari and Rohan party together and dance their hearts out. Rohan tells Pari that he is single for tonight as Tanu has gone to meet his cousins. He tries to get close to Pari and even she flirts with him. Pari gets drunk and tells Rohan why did he get married so soon. She asks if he was not married will he marry her. To which Rohan tells her that it's not necessary to get married but they can still stay together. Pari gets down from the car and comes in front of Sonakshi's car. Sonakshi gets panicked seeing Pari in an intoxicated state and asks her who brought her to that place. Rohan hides behind the car.