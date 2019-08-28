Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum : Sonakshi celebrates Teejri

MUMBAI: In the latest episode, Pari flirts with Rohan at the cafe. Then she deliberately leaves a scarf so that they have an excuse to meet again. At the Sippys mansion, Nishi waits impatiently for the moon to come out so that they can break their fast. The whole family gathers and Rohit’s father asks where Rohit is. Sukhmani tells him that he has gone to fulfill his promise. They discuss how he kept this a secret. Akash arrives and says that many people in the house have kept secrets so it’s not just Rohit. Nishi realises he’s targeting her and YK.

Later, Rohit goes to bring Sonakshi in the house. He sees Sonakshi heavily dressed up in a shiny saree with lots of jewelry. He asks her to change because she’s looking more like Parvati than Sonakshi. Sonakshi has another set of clothes in her car so they both go to the outhouse to select something else to wear. Rohit selects a very simple dress.

Sonakshi struggles with taking off her jewelry and as Rohit helps her they get close. Sonakshi asks him to leave so that she can change. He refuses and says she should shower first and remove all the gel from her hair because she looks more beautiful with open hair. He admires her as she dresses up and dries her hair. He holds her hand, thanks her and takes her to the house.

As Sonakshi arrives, everyone greets her. Nishi comments on how simple her dress looks so Sonakshi looks at Rohit with disappointment. Veena suggests that since they’re a couple now Sonakshi should also perform the Teejri ritual with them. As they begin, Nishi sees that Sonakshi hasn’t poured water from the vessel yet and she goes to help her but drops the vessel.

Sonakshi tells Veena that it’s bad omen so she doesn’t want to do the ritual and they can do it next year. Later, they all sit for dinner. Sukhmani asks Rohit to feed Sonakshi as a part of the Sippy tradition. He feeds her bitter gourd which she loves. Sonakshi also feeds him the same even though he hates spicy food. Later, everyone asks Sonakshi’s her hobbies and other stuff.

She tells them that she began working at a very young age so she didn’t really get time for hobbies. Everyone gets shocked as she says she’s soon going to appear for grade 10 examinations. Everyone wonders how she liked Rohit as they are poles apart. Ajit says that it because opposites attract. Everyone agrees to the fact that people do crazy things in love