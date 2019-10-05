News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi to get a secret lover?

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular serials. With its interesting narrative, the show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens. Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are essaying the lead roles of Rohit and Sonakshi respectively. 

The show has been focusing on the up and down love story of Rohit and Sonakshi. Only recently the story was given a dramatic touch when actress Farnaz Shetty was introduced in the tale as Rohit's ex-girlfriend. Ever since her entry, there has been a lot of drama surrounding her and the leading couple. But now, to make things all the more interesting, this supposed triangle may soon turn into a quadrangle of sorts. 

According to reports, actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary is all set to enter the show and will be the fourth wheel in this saga. He will be playing the role of a lightman on the sets of the show that Sonakshi works on. Soon, he will be seen developing feelings for her and will be the 'secret lover'.

