Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi gets scared

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Karan Grover and Dipika Kakar in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The episode sees how after reading a note Sonakshi gets shocked. Some time back, the guard says there is no on here. Sonakshi leaves in the car. The man is still there and says Sonakshi left for the shoot. He laughs. Its morning, Rohit says it’s a high profile patient, it’s a rare case, I spoke to commissioner, they will cooperate. Sonakshi says Shankar, tell me when we reach home, I m sitting with closed eyes. She gets shocked seeing some road show. Shankar says these people beat themselves for money. She sees the same man there. She says where did he disappear. She asks Shankar to take her home. Shankar says there is a fight happening there, I will take you. The man comes and puts his hand on the window. She gets scared. He puts a note. She reads… I know the truth of your father in laws, now the world and his wife will also know.

Naren takes care of Veena. Sonakshi comes home and sees them. Veena says I am sorry. She asks Sonakshi was everything fine at the shoot. Sonakshi says yes, actually a scene is written in such a way that I don’t want to do it. Veena asks what’s the scene. Sonakshi says Parvati’s Sasumaa has made a lovely family, Sasumaa’s husband is cheating, he is having an extra marital affair, Parvati knows it now, Parvati always supports the truth, she wants to tell the truth to her mother in law, but she is scared that her mum in law will break down, when I think of it as Sonakshi, I feel Parvati should tell the truth, if Sasumaa knows the truth, she will feel cheated, she should tell the truth right. Veena says I think Parvati should do as her writer told her, she shouldn’t tell the truth, if its a lie, then let it be, why to snatch her Saas happiness, that’s what I feel, its your wish. Rohit looks on. Sonakshi sees him.

He gets a call and says I m leaving for Pune. Sonakshi says maybe Rohit heard everything, I m sure he is upset, I have to tell him everything. She goes and hears him shouting on Tulsi. He asks what nonsense, what are you saying to mum. She says no, I didn’t tell her, I was trying to understand her, she can’t accept this. He says I agree, I m not in any frame of mind to discuss anything, its imp surgery, I hope I do it well, I m feeling nervous. She says of course you can do it, just you can do it, you are the best, I worship your hands, it gives me a lot of strength, you can save the patient’s life. He thanks her for always supporting her.

Tanya says I had to do something, Rohan knows about the car tracker, I made him believe that he is more smart, I learnt that he meets Pari at his friend’s flat, I have fixed a spy cam there, I want to catch them red-handed, I want proof. Deepa asks proof. Tanya says yes, Rohan will deny and blame me, I will show Rohan and Pari’s live show to everyone. Deepa says we will talk to Sonakshi. Tanya says no, Sonakshi should also know what Pari can do. Sonakshi wishes Rohit all the best. She says I will meet you at the hospital. Rohit goes. Ajit says wow, the case is not easy, why are you giving false hope to him.

She says no, I trust him, he treats patients with sincerity, why are you upset, you should also have hope, you are marketing head, you should be there, Rohit and Naren will need you. He says dad doesn’t need me. She says he is your dad, don’t drag the matter, at least go for Rohit’s sake, this surgery will be successful, we should plan his interview. He says if anything wrong happens. She says no, I trust Rohit, just handle the media, I will send my journalist friends, get ready. She goes to her room. She says how shall I know about this man. She hears the same sound of the road show and goes to see. She sees the same man and shouts stop. She runs and says how can he disappear.

Vimmi holds her. Sonakshi gets scared. Vimmi asks whom are you finding. Sonakshi says nothing, go. She asks watchman about the man. The watchman says I just went to get water, don’t know who kept a letter for you. She asks him to sit on duty. She reads the letter…. meet me tonight, I m not just threatening, I have sent a parcel for Veena, stop it if you can. Sonakshi runs to Veena. The media covers Rohit’s high profile surgery. Rohit goes in with the organ box. Ajit handles the media. Sonakshi asks about the parcel. She runs after Vimmi and asks where is the parcel. Vimmi says I have kept it in Veena’s room, she has gone to the hospital with Naren. Sonakshi says everything is fine and that they shall make everything of Rohit’s choice for dinner. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?