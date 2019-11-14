Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi realises that Mahesh was the attacker

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Pari tries to steal Rohit’s shoes but Akash and Deepa caution Rohit. Later, Rohit makes a deal with Pari and agrees to let her steal his shoes if she helps him to meet Sonakshi. Meanwhile, Raima gets stunned to hear that Sonakshi is thinking about going for a shoot right now. She tells Sonakshi that the wedding procession is already here. Sulochana who followed Raima to Sonakshi’s room overhears this and calls Raima outside by messaging her. She intills in Raima’s mind that this is the perfect opportunity for her to marry Rohit and sit in Sonakshi’s and place at the wedding. Raima goes and suggests Sonakshi that until she comes back from the shoot, she can dress up in her bridal clothes so that everyone thinks that the bride is still in the room. Sonakshi first gets sceptical of this idea as it’s not right for her to do so. But as Netra calls Sonakshi she gets anxious and agrees with Raima’s plan.



As Rohit takes the elevator to go to Sonakshi, Sonakshi gets into the elevator from her floor. But they don’t meet each other as Sonakshi had to take the stairs because the elevator was full. As Sonakshi proceeds to leave, her scarf gets stuck onto a decorative curtain. In the attempt to free it, she drops the protective thread that Suman had tied around her arm. She goes outside and wonders where Shankar is. Mahesh arrives there with Rohit’s cat and tells her that Shankar was busy with something and since she didn’t want anyone else to know that she’s leaving, he came with Rohit’s car to pick her up. Sonakshi gets into the car and asks him to rush to the set. Meanwhile, Rohit comes to Sonakshi’s room looking for her. Raima quickly pulls down her veil and Sulochana goes to hide in the bathroom. Rohit tells her that he knows it’s a bad omen to see the bride before the wedding but he had something important to tell her so he had to come.



Rohit begins to reveal what Raima did last night thinking he’s speaking to Sonakshi. He tells her how she was trying to force him to get physical with him. He expressed his disgust but he also told her that he didn’t want to lose Raima as his friend. Raima stands there quietly listening to Rohit and she feels hurt. Rohit asks her to not get upset with Raima. He tells her that he doesn’t want any animosity between her and Raima and he too doesn’t want to shun Raima as she was overtaken by emotions. After Rohit leaves, Sulochana comes out and asks Raima if Rohit’s words affected her negatively. Raima gets enraged and gets determined to marry Rohit more than ever. Meanwhile, Sonakshi completes her shoot and runs to the car to get home as quickly as possible. Sumit sees her and tells her that she should be at the wedding right now. Sonakshi tells him that Raima helped her sneak out as she agreed to wear the bridal dress and pretend to be her until she comes back. Sumit feels absurd but wishes that Sonakshi reaches on time. The priest begins with the Var Pooja. Ajit and Pooja notice that they haven’t seen riama for a while. Veena tells Pooja that she sent Raima to Sonakshi’s room. She asks her to check if Sonakshi wore her necklace. Meanwhile, as Mahesh drives, Sonakshi talks to Netra on call and tells her that it was good Mahesh talked to her driver and informed her about everything. Netra gets perplexed and tells her that her driver didn’t come to work today. Sonakshi gets confused too and looks at Mahesh. Mahesh grabs her phone and keep a it with him. Sonakshi panics and Mahesh tells her that she will only marry him. Sonakshi realises that Mahesh was the attacker. She tries to open the car door but Mahesh had already removed the locks. Later, he stops at a stranded place and drags Sonakshi out of the car. As she resists, he slaps her. She falls unconscious into his arms. He gets worried but picks her up to take her.



