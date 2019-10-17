Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi, Suman get shocked as Rohit demands for dowry

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Netra yells at the light operators for being so careless as an equipment almost injures Rohit and Sonakshi. She consoles Sonakshi and asks her if she wants to cancel the shoot. Sonakshi refuses to miss any day of shoot or else Netra would make her postpone her marriage date. Meanwhile, Suman yells at Pari for passively sitting around and not helping with the work at home for Sonakshi’s wedding. Pari tells her that the workers are professional so she needn’t worry about anything. Sonakshi and Rohit arrive there and Suman gives Rohit a black thread to protect him from evil eye.



Later, Rohit asks Suman if Veena talked to her about dowry. Sonakshi and Suman get shocked when they hear Rohit demanding dowry. Rohit hands Suman a piece of paper with what to expect in the dowry. Suman sees Madhuri Dixit‘s name written on the paper and hands it to Sonakshi. She sees it and all of them burst out laughing. Meanwhile, Naren argues with Veena about Rohit’s marriage. Sukhmani sits with him and takes responsibility of Sonakshi. She also asks him to not be irrational and impose their beliefs on their family. While leaving, Rohit flirts with Sonakshi and tells her that she will have to fulfill his demand or else pay the penalty and kiss him. He tells her that she can easily contact Madhuri as they work in the same industry and she also has more experience than her since she has worked more hours than Madhuri. Sonakshi explains that their industry is different and she’s way senior in terms of experience than her. She bids him goodbye and goes back to the lift.



As she is about to enter the lift, she feels someone’s hand over her shoulder. She turns around in fright but it turns out to be Pulkit. Mahesh who is disguised as a watchman watches them leave and sees Sonakshi’s earring fallen on the ground. He picks it up and just them Sonakshi and Pulkit arrive back to look for the earring. Mahesh doesn’t respond to them when they ask him. Meanwhile, Sippy's celebrate and dance as Naren agrees for the marriage. Sonakshi goes home and asks Suman about the expenses of the wedding. Suman explains to her that the Sippy’s are partially paying for it and they are contributing the other half so she needn’t worry. The Rastogi’s and Sippy’s dance together in joy at their respective houses. Meanwhile, Mahesh goes to a storeroom drunk where he has a mannequin with Sonakshi’s mask over it. He puts the earring on her and decides that he will not let Sonakshi get married as Parvati only belongs with him.