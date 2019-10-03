Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi tries once again to talk to Rohit

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rohit rushing with Raima to his room. Naren asks Suman and everyone else to leave. Suman feels insulted and tells Naren how disappointed she is in the way the Sippy’s treat their guests. She tries to explain what happened with Sonakshi on that day but Sonakshi asks her to stop as she needs to be with Rohit and support him. The doctors and the hospital staff arrive with all the required equipments. The place everything in the room and everyone goes to see Raima. The doctors ask for Raima’s medical history so Rohit sends Ajit to get her reports from the Therapy Centre. The doctor asks everyone to wait outside. Sonakshi tries to talk to Rohit. Everyone leaves them alone.



In a while, Raima’s mother arrives there. The doctors suggest shifting Raima to the hospital but Rohit refuses. He asks them to make all arrangements here. Raima’s mother sees Rohit and begins to yell at him for once again doing something to Raima. Sonakshi tries to stop her but Raima’s mother sees her and pushes her too. She calls both of them Raima’s enemies. Rohit holds Sonakshi as she gets pushed back. He takes Raima’s mother to Raima and brings her out again. He tells her that Raima is her patient and he will not let her interfere with her treatment this time. She threatens to call Raima’s father but Rohit sternly asks her to stay away from Raima’s treatment as she will be under his observation from today. YK and Rohan take Raima’s mother downstairs. Sonakshi tries once again to talk to Rohit but he shuns her. He asks her to leave as he doesn’t want to have a conversation right now.



Sonakshi goes home with her family feeling devastated. She cries profusely at the fact that Rohit just asked her to leave without even wanting to listen to her justification. Suman consoles Sonakshi and asks her to stop blaming herself because she was the one at fault not her. Sonakshi hugs Suman and cries a lot as she feels like Rohit might go back to being with Raima because she’s his first love. Meanwhile, Rohit asks Tulsi to inform Dr. Dimpy and others to do the regular checkups and take care of the other patients as he will not be coming to the hospital for a few days. Tulsi assures him that they will take care of everything at the hospital. She hesitates but also asks him if he will break his friendship with Sonakshi after this. Rohit doesn’t answer her and she looks away quietly. Later, Veena asks Rohit to at least talk to Sonakshi once as she sees Sonakshi calling him repeatedly. Rohan calls Pari to meet her in the parking lot. Pari is enraged at him and goes onto ramble about how much she thought she meant to him but she was wrong. Rohan ends up kissing Pari. Later, Sonakshi imagines that Rohit came to meet her and told her that she didn’t deserve the engagement ring. He threw the ring at her as he sais that he was about to make the biggest mistake of his life. Suman and Pulkit calm her down and make her realise that she was just imagining it. Pulkit tells them that he’s leaving for his first shift at the internship but he’s confused if he should go or not. Suman asks him to not go but Sonakshi tells him that Rohit gave him the internship because of his capabilities so he shouldn’t work personal and professional life.