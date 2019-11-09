News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum team’s tongue twister tale!

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Nov 2019 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: Tongue twisters are always fun to try!

Tongue twisters are basically a sentence which is hard to speak fast, usually because of the alliteration.

The very common tongue twister that we all have tried is ‘Oonth Uncha, Oonth Ki Peeth Unchi. Unchi Poonchh Oonth Ki’.

And guess what who tried to say this sentence in gasp?

We are talking about the talented team of Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Few succeeded in saying it properly while some missed it. Take a look at this funny video which will make you laugh out loud! 

