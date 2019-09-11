News

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Veena announces Rohit and Sonakshi’s engagement

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 05:15 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for high-voltage drama.

Rohit and Sonakshi's life finally changes after Mahatre's incident. Rohit's fake love drama turns real.

Even the Sippy family finds out that Sonakshi had done it all for them.

As everything is fine now, Veena wants this alliance to happen as soon as possible.

Veena likes Sonakshi and does not want any more complications.

She thus announces Rohit and Sonakshi's ring ceremony.

It will be interesting to see Raima’s entry in Rohit’s life.

past seven days