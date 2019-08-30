Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Veena invites Sonakshi for Janmashtami celebrations

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Sonakshi returning home thinking about Rohit, while Suman scolding her for seeing Rohit too much these days. She tells her that if they go beyond friendship, she wouldn’t approve of them. Meanwhile, doctors tell Raima’s mother that they will have to keep Raima in Mumbai for a few days until her condition gets stable. They suggest using Sapien 3 technology to treat her. Raima’s mother constantly worries about Rohit finding out that Raima is in Mumbai.

Later, Veena suggests to invite Sonakshi to their Janmashtami party. Rohit tells her that Sonakshi might not be fine with making their relationship public this early. Everybody agrees and Veena suggests to only have a small celebration this year and not invite other relatives and friends. She tells Rohit that she will talk to Sonakshi. Rohit gets a call from Raima’s doctor asking his help with the Sapien 3 technology. Without listening to the patient’s details, he tells the doctor to contact Dr. Dimpy. Veena asks Rohit to pick Sonakshi up after her shoot to have dinner with them again. Rohit goes to Sonakshi with a huge smile on his face as instructed by Veena. Meanwhile, Pari dresses up to leave for Rahul’s party. Sonakshi and Rohit are ready to leave but they find Ravi talking romantically with Sunita, Sonakshi’s makeup artist. Sonakshi finds it adorable and asks gives them the day off to go have fun.

Later, Rohan introduces Pari to Rahul and as they go to get Pari a drink Rahul sleazily remarks on how hot Pari is. Meanwhile, Sonakshi spends time with the Sippys but asks to go home for dinner as her mother would be waiting for her. Veena invites Sonakshi for tomorrow’s Janmashtami celebrations. She also remembers that she should’ve called Suman too. Sonakshi lies to her and says that her mother isn’t well. She decides to take up the responsibility for the decorations on herself. Nishi seems disturbed by how Sonakshi is ruling over the family already.