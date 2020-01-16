Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: When Rohit-Sonakshi obliged THIS popular TV personality for a beautiful selfie

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum has been entertaining the viewers for a long time now. The show's popularity is rising every passing day, all thanks to the interesting twists and turns that the viewers saw over the months. Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar who plays the lead role of Rohit and Sonakshi are wonderful and fans are loving this beautiful jodi.

While we have always seen the star cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum posting several BTS videos and pictures from the sets. This time, there was a special person and an interesting personality with whom both Dipika and Karan share a great bond. It's none other than popular TV personality Sandip Sikcand.

The ace celebrity visited the sets of the show where he clicked a beautiful selfie with Rohit and Sonakshi. Sandip shared the picture on his Instagram account and we can see how delighted he was to share a frame with these two talented stars of his show.

This is not the first time but a few months ago, Sandip had shared an amazing picture where he was seen posing with Dipika and both looked beautiful together.

Also, what was more interesting was Sandip's caption which on several praises.

Sandip is the writer of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. Apart from that, he is also known for writing shows like Ghar Ek Mandir and Phulwa.