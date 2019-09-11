Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: Rohit completely shaken after knowing about Sonakshi's painful past

MUMBAI: In the TV Serial Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Rohit and Sonakshi's life is facing a challenging time.

Rohit's kidnapping brings a major turning point in the story when Sonakshi recklessly runs to save Rohit.

On the other hand, Rohit is shocked by knowing how Sonakshi sacrificed her dignity to save Pooja's image.

Things twist up and Sonakshi manages to save Rohit.

However, nothing goes well as soon they get trapped in cold storage by Mahatre's goons.

Rohit is thankful to Sonakshi over how she saved Pooja but he breaks down when Sonakshi confess the real reason behind her such step.

Sonakshi relates Pooja's situation to her past when she also faced such shame and humiliation from everyone.

However, Sonakshi had so many responsibilities and had to move on from her painful past, she didn't want Pooja to go through such trauma.

Rohit is completely devastated on knowing Sonakshi's such painful past that he hugs Sonakshi and comforts her.