Kahan Hum Kahan Tum: Rohit gets kidnap and Sonakshi’s comes to his rescue

The upcoming high voltage drama in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum will witness Rohit and Sonakshi's big challenge.

Finally, Sonakshi's huge sacrifice to save Pooja's dignity from the scandal revealed to everyone in the Sippy family.

On the other hand, Rohit follows the man and finally tracks down Mahatre's location.

Rohit is on the way to catch Mahatre that he informs the same to Sonakshi on call.

Everything goes well until Rohit gets kidnapped.

Sonakshi faces a big shocker on finding Rohit's kidnapping.

Shockingly, Ashish Mahatre's men kidnap Rohit to conceal Mahatre's location.

However, Sonakshi has learned his location and the Sippy's also got hell worried for Rohit.

Sonakshi kicks her master mission to save Rohit from the evil goons.

Let see how Sonakshi will turn savior to Rohit and how this incident will bring the couple closer.