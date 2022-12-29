From #Kaira to #Devakshi, fans demand to see more of these on-screen couples

MUMBAI :Television has been ruling the hearts of viewers for a long time. Makers have over the years introduced many new shows and characters that have brought new flavors and gripping tracks but somewhere fans seem to get attached to the old ones.

There are many iconic shows and their characters that have left a mark on viewers. Here are a few of them that fans demand should return to the small screens. Take a look;

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi #devakshi

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is a romantic Tv show that has ruled the screens from 2016 to 2021. The lead characters Sonakshi Bose and Devrath Dixit had become house names played by Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh respectively. Fans loved the chemistry of the lead couple and gave them the ship name #devakshi. Fans would love for them to come back.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai #Kaira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The first season starred Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan who played Naira Singhania Goenka and Kartik Goenka respectively. Fans gave them the ship name #Kaira and they miss that sweet chemistry between the two and want them to return.

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani #Shakhi

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani is a love story between Shaurya Sabherwal aka Karanvir Sharma and Anokhi Bhalla aka Debattama Saha. Their chemistry as the leading pair is still missed by fans and they want to see their love unfold again on the small screens. Their ship name was #shakhi

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali #saishi

Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar have won the hearts of their fans with their impeccable chemistry playing Raghav Rao and Pallavi Raghav Rao respectively in Star Plus’ Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. Fans have given them the ship name #saishi and they simply love their chemistry and want to see them come back together soon.

