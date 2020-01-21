Kaira Luv Kush Grihapravesh :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21st January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Dadi saying we have to go home and do some rituals. Luv says Kush now here we go family time. Luv says we will come by bike. Kairav and Vansh also insit. But gets big no Luv and Kush say sorry to Dadi.says we have to go and welcome them home. Gayu says don’t worry, I asked the driver to take them from long route. Kartik reminds their selfie. Luv and Kush reach home and talk about the girl who spoiled their fun. They see Trisha at the gate. She worries about seeing them. They think did she come to complain about them. Trisha is Nairas friend back in Rishikesh calls out Tina and runs to hug Naira tells everyone that she is a good dancer, she will work in our academy and get formal training. Kartik says I wish you become better dancer than your Tina. Trisha says its not possible. Naira asks dadi that can she stay with us daid gives her permission. Dadi says let’s do Naira’s grahpravesh.

Naira does tilak to Luv and Kush. She welcomes them. Dadi says I m very happy today. Dadi asks Luv and Kush to come in. They see Trisha. Kartik gets Naira to their room and are upset to see no decoration. Kairav says now, we will sleep together.she tells Kartik this is reason behind they not decorating room Gayu and Samar ask them to change. Naira asks where are we going. Uday rajmahal. Samarth shows the pic. Kartik reads the honeymoon suite. He smiles. Gayu says its wedding gift from our side, don’t worry now. Suwarna asks Trisha to tell her if she needs something. Suwarna says I asked Kartik and Naira to hide and leave, Kartik asks why did they make booking them. She says it was Gayu and Samarth’s idea. They see Kairav’s pic and say we will miss him a lot. They see the kitchen and say wait, I have some work. She prepares kachoris for Luv and Kush.Everyone plays. Luv and Kush get irritated by Kairav and Vansh. Suwarna says Naira would have prepared these kachoris for Luv and Kush. Luv says you guys eat it, I don’t like it. Akhilesh says Luv and Kush are so lucky, Naira loves them so much, she made kachoris for them even today. Samarth says have it guys. Luv says we are not hungry. Suwarna says you have to eat at least one. Luv and Kush take a bite and keep kachoris back. Trisha looks on. Kartik and Naira are on the way. She says Suwarna messaged, Kairav is playing with everyone, I feel strange, we left Kairav