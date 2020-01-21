Kaira wedding rituals:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 20th january 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Everyone is shocked to see another guy in Kartik clothes they ask if Kartik is fine or not. He asks were is Monica Naira ask him were is Kartik you are wearing Kartik’s shervani. He tells everyone there is confusion Naira holds Grooms shervani and ask for Kartik, Kartik is on scooty which is not in good condition. HE explains to them about misunderstanding and requests her to allow him to leave. Kartik finally manages to be at the location. Naira tells Kartik that she got worried he tells her everything is fine don worry. Kartik tells Suvarna thatthey are excited to meet Luv Kush. Kairav is also excited to meet Luv kush. Luv Kush stops the bike and tells Kush to prank that girl. Kush tells him not to go but Luv says that its ok don’t be phatu. Luv takes dupatta of that girl He tells Kush that he had fun but Kush say to him that no we can't trouble anyone to have fun. They get a call from Mom Dad Girl comes and takes her dupatta Girl gets angry on Luv Kush Naira hears that conversation. Luv creates a scene girl tells him you can't hurt anyone like this Kush tells him to lets her go. Luv gets furious over girls' behavior. Girl thanks God for saving her. Kush tells Naira that they are on their way .

Dadi Prays god that hope everything is fine.Kartik tells Panditji to wait for 5 mins Dadi tells him we don’t have time. Vansh ask Dadi we don’t have varmala. Naira ask to give Pandit ji to give varmala that were used for god. Finally, Varmala ceremony happens Kartik and Naira includes Kairav in that ceremony. Luv Kush comes to attend Kaira’s wedding. Kartik tells Naira this is best gift for us. Dadi request to hurry up for Pheras. Kairav tells that I will do kanyadan Naira tells Dadi that kids are like god Pandit also agrees with also aggress on her decision. KAirav ties knot to Kirav’s dupatta and do Kanyadan of his mother. Kairav reads wows that wear taken by Kaira in their previous wedding. all rituals are over Kartik place sindor on Naira’s forehead everyone gets emotional.