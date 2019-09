MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Kartik and Naira are having a clash over Kairav. Meanwhile, Naira calls Naksh to take her to Singhania house.



Kartik lashes out in anger on knowing this and asks Naira how dare she takes away his son from him again.



Naira tells him that Kairav will decide whom he wants to stay with.Kairav chooses Naira, leaving Kartik with no choice but to accept his decision.It will be interesting to see what happens next.