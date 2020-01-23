Kairav gets award :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Kartik Niara goes with Kairav at the parents' meeting. On the other hand, Manish tells Luv Kush that they are lost let's do something. Akhilesh and Sameer tell them about the picnic but Luv disagrees with that plan. He tells that they want to do mud biking Manish supports that idea. Kartik, Naira, Kairav are back in a very sad face everyone asks them what happened but Kaira says we pranked you. Naira tells everyone that Kaira got the best-behaved student award.

Suvarna tells him that this is because of you. Kartik says this credit goes to Naira Luv teases them every one is happy. Manish asks what gift they want he says we want to go with Luv kush agrees. Kartik Naira is happy and making a cupcake. Kairav comes looking for Luv kush and sees them smoking and asks what they are doing. Luv tells Kairav that he can't tell anything Naira if he wants to be in his group and manages to convince him.

Naira made cookies for Vansh and Kairav. Naira smells smoke from Kairav's dress and gets suspicious. Later she founds a pack of cigars. She questions Luv kush in front of everyone did they smoke. Surekha supports Luv kush and tells her not to put false allegations on them. Everyone asks Kairav about it but he denies it. Naira gets upset because of her all happiness is

gone. Luv kush comes to the conclusion that the girl must have told bhabi. Luv says he hates her and he will take revenge Vansh Kairav brings Luv kush to play basketball and everyone is enjoying the game Luv falls. he gets angry. Kaira is happy to see the bonding between Vansh Kairav. Sammer comes in serious face everyone gets scared, but later he tells everyone that they have good news to everyone that Gayu Is pregnant. Everyone is happily dancing.